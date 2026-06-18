KANGWA QUESTIONS WHETHER IT WOULD BE FAIR FOR ORGA FAMILY TO PERFORM AT OPPOSITION FUNCTIONS SUCH AS THOSE OF BRIAN MUNDUBILE AND MAKEBI ZULU





By: Agness Nakazwe



Ministry of Youth, Sport and Arts Permanent Secretary Chileshe Kangwa says there is nothing wrong with musicians engaging in politics or belonging to a political party of their choice, as it is their democratic right.





Addressing the media, Mr Kangwa said artists, like all citizens, are free to associate with any political party they support.

However, he said it would be inappropriate for artists who are openly affiliated with one political party to market or campaign for another political party.





Mr Kangwa further questioned whether it would be fair for musicians associated with the ruling United Party for National Development (UPND) or the music group Organized Family to perform at functions organized by opposition figures such as Brian Mundubile and Makebi Zulu.





He cited the example of Organized Family, saying the artists were allegedly barred from performing at state functions when the UPND was in opposition and a different political party was in power, yet they did not publicly complain at the time.





Meanwhile, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information and Media Thabo Kawana said government cannot remain silent when what he described as false allegations are being circulated suggesting that government has banned the musicians or that the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) is targeting them.





Mr Kawana said it is important for government to correct misinformation and provide clarity to the public, especially during the campaign period.





He further urged aggrieved parties to present their concerns to government so that authorities can facilitate solutions on their behalf, rather than making dangerous allegations.





Furthermore, Mr Kangwa dismissed allegations that the Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA) is targeting musicians on political grounds.



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