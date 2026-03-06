KANGWA SAFELY RETURNS HOME AMID MIDDLE EAST TENSIONS





Chipolopolo midfielder Klings Kangwa has confirmed that he has safely returned to Zambia after leaving Israel amid the escalating conflict involving Iran and the United States.





Kangwa, who plays for Hapoel Be’er Sheva in the Israeli Premier League, announced his safe return through a social media post.



His return has brought relief to many Zambian football fans who had been worried about the safety of players based in Israel following the intensifying military exchanges in the region.





However, several Zambian players are still believed to be in Israel, including Chipyoka Songa, Kennedy Musonda and Evarine Susan Katongo.





With commercial travel options limited, the most viable exit route for those still stranded is believed to be through neighbouring Egypt, prompting calls for the Zambian government to help facilitate transit visas.



Roanfm Newsroom