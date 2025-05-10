Kanye West accuses Kim Kardashian of leaving their daughter, North, alone at Met Gala

Kanye West is turning up the heat on his ongoing feud with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

In a shocking new development, the rapper has reportedly filed a cease and desist letter, accusing Kim of exploiting their four children—North (11), Saint (9), Chicago (7), and Psalm (5).

The most jarring claim? Kanye says Kim left North alone in a parked car while she walked the Met Gala red carpet, according to TMZ. He’s now threatening legal action over the alleged incident.

This comes after Kanye’s recent lyrics hinted that his messy custody battle is what “made him a Nazi,” and follows earlier claims that a “white woman” controls his Black children.

Looks like this celebrity custody war is only getting messier.