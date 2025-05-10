Liverpool superstar, Mohamed Salah, has been named the Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year.

Salah, 32, received more than 90% of the votes from the Football Writers’ Association’s 900 members, with his teammate Virgil van Dijk coming second, followed by Alexander Isak in third and Arsenal midfielder Declan Rice fourth.

The Liverpool forward has scored 28 goals in the Premier League this season and has contributed 18 assists in 35 games.

His performances helped Arne Slot lead the Reds to their 20th English top-flight title in his debut season, levelling rivals Manchester United for the most ever.

This is the third time the Egyptian forward has won the award, tying with Arsenal legend Thierry Henry for the most. This comes after Salah helped Liverpool win the Premier League title.

Salah’s Liverpool team-mate Virgil van Dijk was his closest challenger, with the centre back finishing second in the voting.

Behind the Dutchman was Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who has scored 26 goals in all competitions this season, and was pivotal in ending the Magpies’ 56-year trophy drought, scoring against Liverpool in the final.

Meanwhile, Arsenal’s Declan Rice finished fourth, recognised for his efforts in both the Premier League and the Champions League.

15 other players also received votes. These were: Bruno Fernandes, Chris Wood, Alexis Mac Allister, Morgan Gibbs White, Ryan Gravenberch, Trent Alexander Arnold, Jacob Murphy, Bukayo Saka, Cole Palmer, Jean Phillipe Mateta, Murillo, Dominik Szoboszlai.