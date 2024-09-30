Kanye West Announces New Album ‘Bully,’ Previews New Music At China Concert

Kanye West has revealed that he has a new album in the works, even sharing a single from the project with fans at a recent show in China.

In a clip shared to X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday (September 28), the rapper is heard making the announcement on stage, saying: “I got a new album coming out. The album is called Bully. And this song is called “Beauty and the Beast.”

While it’s unclear weather he was performing the single on stage or simply playing back a recorded version, Ye offered the audience a nearly two-minute long preview of the track, which features the line “It’s been a long time coming” as part of the chorus.

The song doesn’t seem to feature any other artists, but does include a sped-up sample over a paired-down instrumental that could signal a return to the “old Kanye” some fans have been asking for.

While a formal announcement about Bully has yet to arrive, Ye recently hinted that he will be returning to his first love of art.

The Chicago native, who has been involved in various mediums outside of music such as fashion design, video games, filmmaking and architecture, has been a lover of art since he was a child.

In a text message exchange with Digital Nas (who produced several songs on Vultures 1 including the chart-topping hit “Carnival”) which the producer posted on Instagram, Kanye wrote: “I’m going into my full art Ye art studio mode.”

The rap legend himself then provided a clue about his creative pivot by posting various clips from the 1995 satirical film The Painter which lampoons various famous artists.

West also took a trip down memory lane ahead of Saturday’s performance, which marked his second Vultures listening experience in China with Ty Dolla $ign.

Taking to Instagram early Friday (September 27), the Chicago native shared an old photo of him in the Asian country as a child, along with the caption: “BACK AGAIN.”

In the picture, a young Yeezy can be seen wearing a pair of crisp white Nike sneakers while stood next to what appears to be an elevator, with a sign above it reading: “Chungking House.”

The rap legend lived in China for a short period as a kid after he and his mother Donda West moved to the city of Nanjing where she worked as a teacher.