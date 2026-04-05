Kanye West says he was never a billionaire; it was all f@ke.



The rapper revealed that he only has $120 million in his b@nk acc0unt.





According to him, “People think I have endless resources in my bank account, but in reality, I only have about $120 million.”





It seems that all those claims that Kanye is worth $2.77 billion are l!es.





Besides, he can’t be paying over $3 million in child support every month and covering t@xes and health insurance while still remaining a billionaire.



Do you think Kanye is f@king it❓