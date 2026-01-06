KAOMA HUBBY BEATS WIFE TO DEATH AFTER SHE DENIED HIM CONJUGAL RIGHTS

A WOMAN of Kaoma District in Western Province has díed after she was allegedly beaten by her husband on New Year’s Day, in a case police say was initially disguised as su!c!de but later confirmed as múrder.

Western Province police commanding officer Rae Hamoonga identified the victim as Kashiba Kahinda, who was allegedly assaulted by her husband, Michael Kahyata, 44, after she declined his demands for conjugal rights.

Kahyata is now in police custody facing a murdèr charge.

Mr Hamoonga said the incident occurred around 17:00 hours in Folkland Township, Kaoma, after Kahinda had returned home from a crossover church service with her children.

“Preliminary investigations and statements from the children indicate that the deceased was múrdered and later hanged,” he said.

According to police, Kahyata was displeased that his wife had spent the night away from home and demanded intimacy, which she refused.

Later in the day, he allegedly assaulted her inside their house. The children attempted to intervene but were threatened.

Mr Hamoonga said the suspect later staged the death to appear as su!c!de, instructing the children to enter the bedroom, where they found their mother hanging.

He then cut the cloth used with scissors, causing the body to fall onto the bed, before informing neighbours that his wife had taken her own life.

Suspicious members of the public attempted to restrain him, but he escaped.

He was apprehended on January 2 in Folkland area by a relative of the deceased and handed over to police.

ZDM