KAPONYANOMICS VS BALLYNOMICS



Zambia must pause and ask itself one simple question, “What kind of economics do we want?”



Do we want Kaponyanomics? Or do we want Ballynomics?





KAPONYANOMICS says, “Spend today. Worry tomorrow.” Borrow recklessly. Hide the problems. Manipulate figures. Consume more than you produce. Reward political loyalty over competence. Treat public resources as though they belong to those in power. Celebrate shortcuts. Ignore consequences.





For a while, Kaponyanomics feels good. Money appears to flow. Promises multiply. Projects are announced. Politics becomes exciting, but eventually reality arrives. Debt piles up. The currency weakens. Investors leave. Inflation rises. The economy contracts. The country struggles to pay its bills. That is exactly how we found ourselves in distress.





BALLYNOMICS is different.



Ballynomics says, “Face reality first.” Fix the foundations. Restore confidence. Pay attention to debt. Strengthen institutions. Attract investment. Increase production. Create an environment where businesses can grow. Build an economy that can stand on its own feet. The difficult truth is that responsible economics is rarely popular in the beginning.





When a doctor treats a sick patient, the medicine is not always sweet, but the purpose is recovery.



Today Zambia has moved from economic contraction to projected strong growth. Foreign reserves have improved. Debt restructuring has created breathing space. Investor confidence has returned. Mining expansion is underway. Agriculture is receiving renewed attention.





Economic recovery did not happen by accident. It happened because difficult decisions were made. The choice before Zambia is therefore not merely between political parties. It is a choice between two economic philosophies. One philosophy brought Zambia to the edge. The other is working to pull Zambia back from the edge.





A farmer does not uproot a healthy crop just because the harvest has not yet arrived. He allows the crop to mature. Likewise, nations must allow serious reforms time to bear fruit.





President Hakainde Hichilema deserves credit for choosing long-term national recovery over short-term political convenience. He deserves the opportunity to complete the work he started and consolidate the gains already achieved.





Do we return to Kaponyanomics? Or do we continue building through Ballynomics? The future answer belongs to the people of Zambia.



Saviour Chishimba

President

United Progressive People (UPP)

UPND Alliance Partner