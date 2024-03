Kaseba-Mashila Released after five days

Veteran Journalist, Kaseba-Mashila Kaseba has finally been released after dive days in detention.

This followed a a criminal complaint by UPND Propagandist, Mark Simuwe against his ex co-host on Prime TV.

Kaseba was detained on Friday for questioning the qualifications that Simuwe holds as a lawyer and journalist.

A check at Kabwata Police Station found Kaseba being released.