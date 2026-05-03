KATOTOBWE URGES SDA CHURCH TO PRAY FOR POLITICIANS TO STOP TELLING LIES





….PeP Presidential candidate urges Church to promote peace, unity ahead of this year’s polls.



Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) presidential candidate, Eng. Chanda Katotobwe, has called on the Church to intensify prayers for peace, unity, and integrity among political leaders ahead of this year’s general elections.





Speaking during a church service at the Seventh-day Adventist Church in Mambwe District, Eastern Province, Eng. Katotobwe urged religious institutions to play an active role in guiding the nation through what he described as a critical period.