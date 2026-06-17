KAUNDA, HICHILEMA SHARE SAME CHARACTER OF PROMOTING UNITY – SIMUUWE



UPND Media Director Mark Simuuwe has highlighted what he describes as striking similarities between Zambia’s founding President, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, and President Hakainde Hichilema as the nation commemorates Kenneth Kaunda Memorial Day.





In a reflection on the legacy of the late former President, Simuuwe said Dr. Kaunda will be remembered as a unifier who championed the “One Zambia, One Nation” philosophy and promoted national cohesion through inclusive governance and equal opportunities for all citizens.





He noted that Kaunda’s administration embraced regional representation in government, encouraged inter-tribal marriages, and promoted the use of local languages in national communication, demonstrating his commitment to preserving Zambia’s cultural identity and unity.





Simuuwe further praised Kaunda for introducing free education and supporting local industries through state-owned enterprises, policies he said were aimed at improving the lives of ordinary Zambians.





According to Simuuwe, many of these ideals are reflected in the policies of President Hichilema and the ruling UPND government. He cited free education, the promotion of the “One Zambia, One Nation” slogan, unity in diversity, balanced regional representation in government, equitable distribution of opportunities, and support for local businesses as examples of shared principles.





He also pointed to initiatives such as provincial economic development programmes, regional airports and universities, support for small and medium enterprises, and increased local manufacturing as evidence of the government’s commitment to inclusive national development.





Simuuwe commended President Hichilema’s leadership style, describing it as selfless and focused on national unity. He said the President’s ability to govern without seeking revenge despite past political challenges offers an important lesson for future generations.





He concluded by stating that the UPND remains committed to advancing policies that uphold the values of unity, equality, and development that Dr. Kaunda championed during his leadership.



Zambian Post 17 June 2026