KAWANA SHOULD BE MATURED IN HIS UTTERANCES – PF MCC KEBBY MBEWE

…if he cannot respect ECL who once looked after him when he was ill, he cannot respect the current President once he retires.

Monday, 17 April 2023 (Smart Eagles)

Patriotic Front Member of the Central Committee Kebby Mbewe has castigated Ministry of Information and Media Director Thabo Kawana for Criticising Former President Edgar Lungu’s routine morning exercises.

Mr Kawana is quoted as having said that ECL’s routine morning exercises are not helping the former Head of State in assuming his proper role as elder Statesman or the title of Father of the Nation

And MCC Mbewe said Kawana is using a wrong method in trying to be relevant.

He said Kawana should reach a point of maturity where he should know that Politics is not about hate, personal attacks but it is about a service

“I want to tell him to say it is not the way you keep your job by promoting hate against others,” he said.

MCC Mbewe said Kawana has therefore embarrassed the current Government and the nation at large to the outside world.

“We know that the gentleman is trying to be relevant, that is not the way you do things. To condemn ECL for merely exercising with the people of his choice is an embarrassment. I think Kawana has to tone down, he has to remember that President ECL is not his age mate,” he said.

Meanwhile, MCC Mbewe said if Kawana cannot respect the former President who once looked after him when he was ill, he cannot respect the current President once he retires.

“If he cannot respect the former President and the President for the Party kawana belonged, I don’t see him respecting HH the time he will retire. Kawana has just forgotten that it is the same President Lungu who was looking after him when he was ill, today he wants to declare enmity, what does Kawana represent in this nation, he cannot go on intimidating people like President Lungu.