ZMP PRESIDENT KBF CONDEMNS ATTEMPT TO DEREGISTER PF.

——‐‐——————————————

Thursday 27th April, 2023. #58

The UPND Government’s attempt to deregister the Patriotic Front ( PF), through the office of the Registrar in the Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security must be strongly opposed by all well meaning citizens because the move is an assault on democracy.

Zambia Must Prosper Party (ZMP) President Kelvin Fube Bwalya says the threat on PF is a threat on all opposition political parties, civil society organizations and the church who are critical of the failed UPND Government.



Mr. Bwalya says ZMP Party will therefore standup to defend the democracy Zambians restored in 1991 and the injustice the UPND Government is attempting to inflict on the current biggest opposition political party in the country.



He says using state institutions to champion and plan evil against the opposition should be the last thing a Government which claims to enjoy the people’s confidence should do more so a Government which recently hosted the summit on democracy where President Hakainde Hichilema boosted of Zambia’s democratic credentials.



“PF currently is the largest opposition political party in the country with 58 Members of Parliament and hundreds of Councillors across the country, which the registrar of society must take into consideration as the law is not cast in stone,” Mr. Bwalya says.



He says the law is clear on the need for political parties to hold conventions before a general election and therefore the former ruling party must be given adequate room to do so like any other political party.



Mr. Bwalya says maneuvers by the registrar of Societies to deregister the PF reflects badly on President Hakainde Hichilema and his Government as such tendencies are associated with dictatorial regimes which are aimed at silencing critics.



He says if the PF has committed any transgressions, it is ZMP’s strong view that those can better be handled administratively than deregistering the party, which is thriving and making enormous contribution at various levels of the country’s Governance.



Mr. Bwalya says ZMP Party therefore, demands that the notice of intention served by the Registrar of societies to deregister the PF is withdrawn forthwith because it’s in bad test and an affront on democracy.

