Kenya eases travel requirements for nearly all African visitors

Kenya will allow citizens of nearly all African countries to visit without needing prior authorisation, according to a new directive by the cabinet.

Last year, Kenya introduced a “visa-free” policy that required most visitors to apply online for authorisation before leaving their country.

But the introduction of the Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA), which replaced the visa requirement for all visitors, was criticised as a “visa under another name”.

On Tuesday, a cabinet statement said the ETA would be dropped for “all African countries except Somalia and Libya – due to security concerns”.

It said this was part of “efforts to support open skies policies and tourism growth” and “promote regional integration and ease travel across the continent”.

Despite introducing the ETA, Kenya fared worse in the latest ranking of how open it is to visitors, dropping 17 places to 46th out of 54 nations in the 2024 Africa Visa Openness Index.

Several African countries have tried to ease travel requirements for visitors from elsewhere on the continent in recent years, with studies showing it is often easier for citizens of Western countries to visit.

Earlier this year, Ghana said all African passport holders would now be able to visit without needing a visa. African visitors to Rwanda also do not need a visa to enter the country.

The move to facilitate travel within the continent is also being pushed by the African Union (AU).

Under the updated system, citizens of most African countries will be allowed to enter Kenya and stay ETA-free for up to two months.

Members of the East African Community, which include Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi, can however stay for up to six months in line with the bloc’s policy.

Kenya also says it will introduce an enhanced process “allowing travellers to receive approval instantly” and a maximum processing time of 72 hours.

It is not clear when this will take effect. Several ministries have been tasked to propose guidelines within a week to improve “travellers experience at all Kenyan airports”, according to the cabinet statement.

Before the introduction of the ETA, visitors from more than 40 countries including several from Africa, were able to arrive in Kenya, get a stamp in their passport and enter without paying anything.

All travellers must now apply and pay for an ETA at least three days before their trip to Kenya, unless they are citizens of an exempted country.

The ETA fee is $30 (£24) and valid for 90 days.

The policy has faced criticism with some noting that it could make it more difficult for potential visitors to come to the country.

Kenya has indicated there was a security element to the introduction of the new system, with the government spokesman telling the BBC last year that it was necessary for vetting travellers.

The country has been targeted by al-Shabab jihadist militants from neighbouring Somalia in several notorious attacks.

On Tuesday, the government said it was also introducing a system that would enhance “pre-screening, strengthen security, and streamline passenger processing at entry points”.