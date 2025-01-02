Kenya: Ruto admits security abuses amid kidnapping outrage

President William Ruto has for the first time publicly acknowledged the abuse of power by Kenya’s security forces, following a wave of controversial kidnappings that have sparked widespread protests.

In a statement during his New Year’s address on Tuesday, Ruto admitted that there had been “instances of excessive and extrajudicial actions” by security personnel but did not provide specifics.

His comments come after youth-led demonstrations over alleged abductions by security forces, particularly after the violent repression of protests in June and July. These protests, aimed at addressing growing concerns over disappearances, were met with heavy force, including tear gas and mass detentions.

“That said, it is crucial to remember that every freedom has its limits, and public safety and order must always supersede the desire for unchecked liberty,” Ruto stated.

Amid ongoing concerns, human rights activists have expressed alarm over what they perceive as the government’s failure to investigate these disappearances thoroughly. A recent court ruling demanded that five men who had been reportedly abducted by security forces be freed immediately, or the police must provide an explanation under oath.

However, no one was brought to court on Tuesday, and the police inspector general sent a representative in his place. The families of the missing are growing increasingly desperate.

The latest disappearances predominantly involve young individuals critical of Ruto, including two who shared a controversial AI-generated image of the president lying in a coffin. In his address, Ruto linked these incidents to the rise in digital manipulation, including harmful social media activity. “These are clear signals that our moral fabric is at risk of decay,” Ruto remarked.

Human Rights Watch has pointed to a special security unit composed of several agencies, with the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights reporting seven abductions this month alone, six of which are still missing. Since June, 29 people out of 82 reported disappearances remain unaccounted for, intensifying calls for accountability from both government and security forces.