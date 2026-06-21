KENYAN MAN RECOUNTS WAKING UP IN A MORTUARY AFTER BEING DECLARED DEAD

A Kenyan man, Jonathan Mutua, has recounted the terrifying ordeal of waking up in a mortuary after doctors declared him dead following a devastating quarry accident.

Mutua, a father of four and a quarry foreman from Machakos County, sustained severe injuries when a quarry wall collapsed on him and his colleagues. He suffered multiple injuries, including a shattered spine, broken ribs and internal complications, and was rushed to hospital for emergency treatment.

During surgery, medical staff reportedly concluded that his organs had failed and informed his family that he had died.

However, in an extraordinary turn of events, Mutua says he regained consciousness in the early hours of the morning inside the hospital mortuary. Disoriented and feeling thirsty, he called out for water, only to realise he was surrounded by bodies.

Mortuary attendants were reportedly stunned when they heard his voice and discovered that he was alive.

By then, his family had already been informed of his death and had started making funeral arrangements.

Mutua was immediately taken back to the hospital for further treatment. Although he survived the ordeal, the accident left him paralysed and reliant on a wheelchair.

Source: Tuko, Kenya