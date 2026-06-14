Kenyan Pastor Victor Kanyari Reveals How He Lost US$3,000 Through Sports Betting

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Kenyan Pastor Victor Kanyari Reveals How He Lost US$3,000 Through Sports Betting

By: K24 Tv
Kenyan televangelist and Salvation Healing Ministry founder Pastor Victor Kanyari has revealed how he lost KSh400,000 (approximately US$3,000) after being persuaded by a young Nairobi resident to try sports betting.



Speaking during a church service on Sunday, June 14, 2026, Kanyari said the young man claimed to be a sports betting expert who could generate huge profits within a short period.

According to the pastor, the individual ven promised that they could each make KSh10 million (about US$75,000) in a single day through betting.



Kanyari said he became interested after the young man confidently described himself as a professional bettor

. He decided to test the idea by sending an initial stake of KSh50,000 (about US$375). The first bet proved successful, reportedly returning KSh200,000 (around US$1,500), which convinced him that sports betting could be profitable.



Encouraged by the early success, Kanyari said they placed another bet using the KSh200,000 (US$1,500) winnings.

However, the bet was unsuccessful and the entire amount was lost. He said the young man blamed the loss on a mistake, claiming he had selected the wrong betting option.



Trusting the explanation, Kanyari agreed to place another KSh200,000 (US$1,500) bet after being assured that greater care would be taken. The second attempt also ended in a loss, bringing his total losses to KSh400,000 (approximately US$3,000).



Following the setback, Kanyari said he immediately asked the young man to leave his home, ending the betting venture.

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