Kenyan Pastor Victor Kanyari Reveals How He Lost US$3,000 Through Sports Betting



By: K24 Tv

Kenyan televangelist and Salvation Healing Ministry founder Pastor Victor Kanyari has revealed how he lost KSh400,000 (approximately US$3,000) after being persuaded by a young Nairobi resident to try sports betting.





Speaking during a church service on Sunday, June 14, 2026, Kanyari said the young man claimed to be a sports betting expert who could generate huge profits within a short period.



According to the pastor, the individual ven promised that they could each make KSh10 million (about US$75,000) in a single day through betting.





Kanyari said he became interested after the young man confidently described himself as a professional bettor



. He decided to test the idea by sending an initial stake of KSh50,000 (about US$375). The first bet proved successful, reportedly returning KSh200,000 (around US$1,500), which convinced him that sports betting could be profitable.





Encouraged by the early success, Kanyari said they placed another bet using the KSh200,000 (US$1,500) winnings.



However, the bet was unsuccessful and the entire amount was lost. He said the young man blamed the loss on a mistake, claiming he had selected the wrong betting option.





Trusting the explanation, Kanyari agreed to place another KSh200,000 (US$1,500) bet after being assured that greater care would be taken. The second attempt also ended in a loss, bringing his total losses to KSh400,000 (approximately US$3,000).





Following the setback, Kanyari said he immediately asked the young man to leave his home, ending the betting venture.