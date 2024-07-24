Kenyan protesters vow to seize country’s main airport after President Ruto pushed to end protests

Protesters in Kenya have vowed “a total shutdown” saying they plan to seize control of Nairobi’s main international airport on Tuesday as deadly anti-government demonstrations continue to ravage the East African nation..

At least 50 people have been killed during the protests and more than 400 injured, according to the Kenya National Commission on Human Rights.

Posters on social media shared Tuesday encouraged protesters to close all roads leading to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and cause a “total shutdown.”

Kenyan Police said in a statement on Monday night that they increased security at the airport and warned against trespassing in protected areas, saying it was an offence punishable by law.

“We urge all individuals participating in demonstrations to respect these legal provisions from attempting to enter or interfere with protected areas,” acting Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja said.

The protests began last month after national outrage about a controversial finance bill that would have dramatically raised taxes on basic commodities.

After President William Ruto was forced to end the bill, demonstrators shifted their attention to protesting against his legitimacy, corruption in his government and police brutality.

Ruto, on Sunday, expressed frustration with the protests, declaring that “enough is enough” after failed attempts at dialogue.

The protesters have largely done their plans on TikTok, X and other social media platforms by mostly Gen-Z citizens who have refused to identify a leader, drawing anger from Ruto.

“They keep saying they’re faceless, formless. I’ve told them I’ve given a chance to everybody to say whatever they want. It cannot continue like this,” Ruto said.

He vowed to crush the protests and renominated six ministers after he fired the entire cabinet last month due to public pressure, reigniting public anger over their renomination.