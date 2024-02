KETTY NANYANGWE RETAINS SEAT AS LUSAKA DEPUTY MAYOR

Silwizya ward councillor in Lusaka Central Constituency, Ketty Nanyangwe has retained her seat as Lusaka Deputy Mayor after beating his closest rival Shadrick Chimwanga.

Ketty Nanyangwe of UPND polled 24 votes while Shadrick Chimwanga polled 14 votes.

One vote was spoiled.

