Khaby Lame’s wife files for divorce, only to realize he owns nothing

French TikToker, Khaby Lame is trending in the news after his wife tried to make an example of him.

According to rumours on social media, Khaby’s wife filed a divorce against the content creator.

Further reports reveal that she wanted half of the TikToker’s $50 million fortune. However, the content creator has nothing to his name.

Court proceedings supposedly revealed that most of his assets are registered in his father’s name.

His wife is reportedly worth around $10 million although her sources of income are not known.

The wife may now be required to split her own wealth with him under community property or alimony considerations.

Khaby Lame (Khabane Lame) and his wife publicly announced their marriage in November 2023.

The couple had already divorced by mid-2024, according to Wikipedia and earlier reports.