Khama Speaks Truth — And Zimbabwe’s Apologists Are FURIOUS



Former Botswana President Seretse Khama Ian Khama has done what few African leaders dare: he has named the rot.





“Here we go again. Another power hungry president has the constitution amended through rigging and cash inducements to extend his term of office.”





He listed the usual suspects. Paul Biya — 43 years, 93 years old. Yoweri Museveni — 40 years, 81 years old. Paul Kagame — 26 years and counting. And now #Zimbabwe joins the club.





He spoke of political assassinations, fabricated charges, detentions, kidnappings, and disappearances. He called it what it is: the modus operandi of tyrants. And he reminded us that the only thing that has changed since Rhodesia and Ian Smith is the name of the country and that of its leaders. “Oppressors come in all colours.”





Now watch the apologists scramble. Watch the loyalists foam at the mouth. Watch the paid defenders of the indefensible drag Khama’s name through the mud. They will call him bitter. They will call him irrelevant. They will call him a puppet of the West. They will do everything except engage with the substance of what he said.





Because they CANNOT engage with the substance. They cannot defend the indefensible. They cannot explain why a 93-year-old man is still in power. They cannot justify 40 years of Museveni. They cannot rationalize Kagame’s iron grip. They cannot deny that Zimbabwe’s constitution was amended through cash inducements and parliamentary betrayal.





So they attack the messenger. They always do.



But here is the question the apologists refuse to answer.



Why is Khama’s statement so PAINFUL to them? Why does it sting so much? Why are they so desperate to destroy his credibility?



Because he spoke the TRUTH. Because he named the PATTERN. Because he connected the dots between Zimbabwe and the rest of Africa’s authoritarian club. Because he reminded us that the struggle for democracy is not over — it has just taken a new form.





Khama did not say anything that is not verifiable. He did not say anything that is not documented. He did not say anything that millions of Zimbabweans do not already KNOW. He simply said it out loud. And that is unforgivable to those who profit from silence.



Let me be clear about who is dragging Khama.



They are the same people who defended #CAB3. The same people who said the Gender Commission should be abolished. The same people who removed judicial interviews. The same people who stripped ZEC of its independence. The same people who sold your vote for a car, a promise, a position. The same people who told you that the economy is “doing very well” while hospitals crumble and children go hungry.





They are the same people who have built their entire political careers on defending the indefensible. They cannot tolerate someone who refuses to play their game. They cannot tolerate someone who speaks truth to power. They cannot tolerate someone who reminds the world that Zimbabwe is not exceptional — it is just another country in the grip of a power-hungry elite.





Khama’s statement is not an attack on Zimbabwe. It is an attack on TYRANNY. It is an attack on the culture of impunity that has gripped our continent. It is an attack on the idea that power is permanent, that constitutions are optional, that the people do not matter.





And if that offends you, perhaps you need to examine your conscience. Perhaps you need to ask yourself why you are more offended by the TRUTH than by the LIES. Perhaps you need to ask yourself why you are defending the indefensible.





To those dragging Khama: Stop. You are not protecting Zimbabwe. You are protecting a system that has failed the people. You are protecting leaders who have turned the country into a personal fiefdom. You are protecting the very corruption and tyranny that has destroyed our nation.



To those provoking him: You are on the wrong side of history. Khama will be remembered as a leader who spoke truth to power. You will be remembered as the foot soldiers of a dying regime.



🇿🇼✊