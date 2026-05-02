Khamenei rebuffs Trump: ‘We will defend our nuclear and missile achievements’



Iran will not back down in developing its nuclear and ballistic missile capabilities, Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei stated, in his address marking Persian Gulf Day.





For months, the US president attempted to pressure Iran into handing over its enriched uranium, halting enrichment, and shutting down its ballistic program – all for nothing.





Meanwhile, the Iranian Supreme Leader:



💬 “Ninety million brave and devout Iranians, both inside the country and abroad, regard the nation’s entire indigenous cultural, spiritual, human, scientific, and industrial potential—as well as its emerging and fundamental technologies ranging from nanotechnology and biotechnology to nuclear and missile technologies—as a national treasure.”