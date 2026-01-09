KHAMENEI TO TRUMP: TYRANTS WERE OVERTHROWN AT THEIR PEAK – “THE SAME FATE AWAITS TRUMP”





Iran’s supreme leader broke his silence as nationwide protests spread, openly threatening Trump and comparing him to toppled tyrants of history.





“Trump must know that tyrants such as Pharaoh, Nimrod, Reza Shah, and Mohammad Reza were overthrown at the height of their arrogance. The same fate awaits Trump.”





By bringing Trump into the conversation, Khamenei is framing the unrest as influenced from abroad, which can help justify a stronger crackdown.





This matters because it signals Tehran is shifting from internal crisis mode to external confrontation, using the U.S. as a rallying enemy to deflect from unrest at home.





Naming Trump allows Khamenei to cast the protests as foreign-linked and respond with heavier security.





Geopolitically, the threat raises the risk of miscalculation as Washington warns it will respond if protesters are killed.





With people being shot in the streets, Iran’s domestic crackdown is now flirting with international escalation.