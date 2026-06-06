Kim Jong Un Inspects New Warship Alongside Daughter Kim Ju Ae

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has inspected the country’s newest destroyer together with his daughter, Kim Ju Ae, in a high-profile military appearance highlighted by state media.

The vessel, named Kang Kon, is a 5,000-ton destroyer that recently completed sea trials following repairs and modernization work.

During the visit, Kim emphasized the need to rapidly strengthen North Korea’s naval forces and expand capabilities linked to the country’s nuclear deterrence strategy. He also called for the development of more powerful naval strike systems capable of operating both above and below the sea.

North Korea further revealed plans to pursue a larger 10,000-ton destroyer program and continue development of advanced underwater weapons, signaling an effort to expand the role of its navy in future strategic operations.

Images released by state media showed Kim Jong Un and Kim Ju Ae observing the warship and its systems, a move widely viewed as another indication of her growing public role in North Korea’s leadership circle.