Kim Jong Un Oversees Strategic Cruise Missile Test From New Destroyer



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un personally supervised a live weapons test aboard the country’s new 5,000-ton destroyer, Kang Kon, overseeing the launch of a strategic cruise missile along with tests of the vessel’s naval gun systems and electronic warfare capabilities.





The Kang Kon is the same warship that nearly capsized during its launch ceremony last year. After undergoing repairs and refurbishment, the destroyer has now returned to service and was used as the platform for the latest series of weapons tests.





According to North Korean state media, the exercise was intended to evaluate the destroyer’s combat readiness and demonstrate its ability to employ strategic cruise missiles and other advanced naval systems as part of the country’s expanding maritime capabilities.