Kim Jong Un Sends Message to Xi Jinping, Reaffirms “Unbreakable” China–North Korea Ties



North Korea’s state media KCNA has published a congratulatory message from Kim Jong Un to Chinese President Xi Jinping marking the 105th anniversary of the Communist Party of China.





In the message, Kim described relations between North Korea and China as an “unbreakable friendship” and praised Xi’s visit to Pyongyang in June, calling it a “historic milestone” in bilateral relations.





Analysts say the message carries broader diplomatic significance. Following North Korea’s deepening military cooperation with Russia—including reported arms transfers and troop deployments linked to the war in Ukraine—Pyongyang is seen as seeking to reassure Beijing that its strategic partnership with China remains a top priority.





According to regional analysts and media assessments, the latest outreach reflects North Korea’s effort to maintain a balance between its increasingly close ties with Moscow and its long-standing alliance with Beijing.