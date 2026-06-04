Kim Jong-un Vows “Exponential” Expansion Of North Korea’s Nuclear Arsenal



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has pledged to expand the country’s nuclear weapons capabilities at an “exponential” rate, describing Pyongyang’s nuclear status as “irreversible.”





The announcement came during a visit to a nuclear materials production facility, where Kim emphasized the need to strengthen the country’s strategic deterrent amid growing regional tensions.





North Korea is already believed to possess a nuclear weapons arsenal, with analysts assessing that the country operates multiple uranium enrichment facilities, including sites at Yongbyon, Kangson, and Kusong.





Kim’s latest remarks signal that Pyongyang intends to continue expanding its nuclear program despite international sanctions and ongoing pressure from the international community.



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