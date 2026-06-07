Kim Orders Expansion Of Nuclear Arsenal, Accelerates Missile Production



North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has called for a further expansion of the country’s nuclear arsenal and a significant increase in missile production, arguing that growing military threats require a stronger deterrent capability.





According to state media, Kim instructed defense industries to accelerate the manufacturing of strategic weapons and advanced missile systems while continuing efforts to modernize the country’s armed forces.





The North Korean leader stated that strengthening nuclear forces remains a top national priority, describing the move as necessary to counter what Pyongyang views as increasing military pressure from hostile powers in the region.





The announcement comes as North Korea continues to invest heavily in ballistic missile development, submarine-based weapons programs, and next-generation strategic systems aimed at enhancing its long-range strike capabilities.





Analysts view the latest directive as another signal that Pyongyang intends to further expand both the size and sophistication of its nuclear deterrent despite ongoing international sanctions and diplomatic pressure.