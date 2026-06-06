🚨 KING MISUZULU HITS BACK AT CLAIMS LINKING ZULUS TO ANTI-IMMIGRANT ATTACKS



Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini has strongly condemned social media claims accusing the Zulu nation of targeting other African nationals during ongoing protests against illegal immigration in South Africa.





According to the King’s spokesperson, Prince Thulani Zulu, recent online posts have unfairly singled out the Zulu nation and falsely suggested that Zulu people are leading attacks against foreign nationals and even targeting fellow South Africans from other provinces. The King says these claims are divisive and risk creating unnecessary tensions between communities.





The royal house stressed that concerns around illegal immigration are being raised by communities across all nine provinces and are not limited to KwaZulu-Natal or the Zulu nation. The King maintains that South Africans have a constitutional right to voice concerns about crime, safety, unemployment and service delivery, but that no single ethnic group should be blamed for nationwide protests.





The statement comes as South Africa continues to experience growing tensions over illegal immigration, with protests taking place in several parts of the country. Some demonstrations have turned violent, leading to looting, arrests and reports of attacks on foreign nationals. Authorities have repeatedly warned against vigilantism and xenophobic violence.





The King’s office also questioned why critics are focusing solely on the Zulu monarchy when immigration concerns are being debated by political leaders, communities and organisations across the country.





As the immigration debate intensifies, South Africans remain divided between those demanding stricter border enforcement and those warning against actions that could fuel violence and discrimination.





Do you agree with King Misuzulu that the Zulu nation is being unfairly singled out, or should traditional leaders play a bigger role in addressing the protests?