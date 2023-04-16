KITWE MAYOR DEMANDS FOR A RECIPROCAL SHARE OF DEVELOPMENT FOR KITWE RESIDENTS

…as she implores the government to urgently rehabilitate Chibuluma Road.

Kitwe, Sunday, April 16, 2023

Kitwe Mayor Mpasa Mwaya has appealed to Government to urgently rehabilitate Kitwe’s CHIBULUMA Road which is in a deplorable state.

Commenting on Dynamic Analysis Zambia, Mwaya counselled that it would be prudent for the Government to immediately reconstruct the Road as it is an international economical Road which allows the passage of heavy duty transport in Kitwe from different places.

Mwaya who bemoans the poor road network in the transit town has since indicted the Ministry of Infrastructure and Urban Development of having poor plans hence failing to even embark on economical Chibuluma Road construction.

The dismayed Kitwe Mayor says it is appalling for the entire Minister of infrastructure and Urban Development Charles Milupi to fail to calculate the contributions in terms of various taxes that the population of Kitwe contributes on a monthly basis to the national treasury.

“As Mayor of Kitwe, my cries and that of Honourable Binwell Mpundu’s on behalf of our residents, have not been looked at objectively because by now, government could have done something about it. Not working on CHIBULUMA Road is indirectly telling truckers to make their own plan and navigate and this leads to them using light duty roads such as President avenue and joining another dilapidated independence road then onto Chingola road,” Mwaya laments.

The KITWE Mayor has since demanded for a reciprocated share of development in form of road infrastructure based on the contributions done by the people in Kitwe.

She says the one million people of Kitwe need development and their contributions in taxes such as ROAD TAX, VAT ON GOODS AND SERVICES , TOLL FEES AT GARNETON TOLL PLAZA, etc should be enough to the treasury and the Minister to trigger for development in the mining Town.

“It needs not take a Judicial mind to tell us what needs to be done and the Infrastructure Minister being an engineer can measure the amount of economic damage being done by have two main bad roads in a transit Town Kitwe,” Mwaya said.