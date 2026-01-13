By CIC International Affairs.

KREMLIN SAYS GREENLAND CAN HOLD A REFERENDUM TO JOIN RUSSIA.

A top Kremlin official has warned Donald Trump that Greenlanders could be allowed to vote on if they want to become Russian soon.



Dmitry Medvedev has told Donald Trump he “needs to hurry” and secure the Arctic island through a military operation before Moscow tries to claim it as their own.



Washington is trying to take over control of Greenland in order to keep it out of the dangerous hands of China and Russia .

Greenland is one of the most resource-rich nations in Europe with dozens of key minerals being found across the world’s largest island.



Vast oil and gas reserves, uranium to power nuclear plants and minerals to help run electronics all sit among the ice.



This makes it a key location for global players to try and control and a matter of national security in Trump’s eyes.

Greenland is currently an autonomous territory which is part of Denmark a key Nato member.



The Danes have urged the US not to launch any form of invasion as they have ordered troops to operate a “shoot on sight” protocol .

European allies of Denmark are also warning Trump with the future of the Nato alliance at risk over Greenland.

Denmark could invoke Article Five of the North Atlantic Treaty which states an attack on a Nato country will be treated as an attack on all members and therefore warrant a major response.



This would then leave the allies with a choice over who they support.

Rasmus Jarlov, chair of the Danish parliament’s defence committee, has confirmed an attack by the US will “mean war”.

He told The New Statesman, “If the Americans actually invaded Greenland militarily, if they were trying to take over the society and run Greenland as an American territory, then that would mean war.



“We would never go to war against the Americans, but we are in Greenland and if American soldiers move in and try to remove our soldiers and our police, then we are at war.

“That is the definition of a war.

“So yes, people would die, and it would be a disastrous situation, not just for Denmark and Greenland, but also for the entire western alliance.”



Another key player in the feud over the Arctic island is Russia.

They have no claim to control Greenland but have long monitored the island due to its strategic role in Arctic security.



Medvedev was quoted by Interfax “Trump needs to hurry. According to unverified information, in a few days there could be a sudden referendum, at which the entire 55,000-strong Greenland could vote to join Russia.



A referendum is highly unlikely to take place with neither Denmark or Greenland officials commenting on the Russian’s rhetoric.



It follows further bizarre comments from a fellow Putin mouthpiece on Monday.



Vladimir Solovyov said Russia should join forces with the US to take over Greenland after Donald Trump hit out at Nato.

Nato military chiefs are reportedly drawing up plans around stopping Russia and their allies in China from invading Greenland.



Sir Keir is said to take the threat from Russia and China in the region “extremely seriously” and has agreed to take action.

In recent days, British officials have met with their counterparts from countries including Germany and France in order to get preparations underway.



Named “Arctic Sentry”, a plan is in the works which could see the deployment of British soldiers to Greenland.



German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor, Lars Klingbeil, also warned that rifts between the US and Europe are widening, in reference to Trump’s threats.



“We increase security in the Arctic together as Nato allies, not in opposition to one another,” the politician said on Sunday.



The foreign ministers of Denmark and Greenland will meet with US Vice PresidentJD Vanceand Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Wednesday for talks.



On Friday, Greenland’s Prime Minister said in a defiant rebuke to Trump “we do not want to be Americans” after the US president warned he can take the island “the easy way or the hard way”.

Jens-Frederik Nielsen said: “Greenland’s future must be decided by the Greenlandic people.”



It follows reports that Trump is considering sending $100,000 lump sums to Greenlanders .



US officials have reportedly discussed dishing out payments of between $10,000 (£7,443) and $100,000 (£74,437) to try and woo islanders into independence.



The sensational proposal would cost the US an eye-watering $5.7billion in a bid to curry favour with locals.

Greenland and Denmark remain certain that the territory is not for sale.

