Kuwait Airport Suspends All Flights After Attack, Partial Operations Resume

Kuwait International Airport was forced to suspend all flight operations following an aerial attack that reportedly damaged parts of the airport, including facilities around Terminal 1.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Kuwait Airways halted all flights while multiple international carriers diverted aircraft to neighboring countries as a precaution.

Authorities later announced a partial reopening of the airport, allowing Kuwait Airways to resume limited operations from Terminal 4, which was not affected by the attack.

However, foreign airlines are still awaiting additional security assessments before fully restoring services.

The disruption briefly brought one of the Gulf’s key aviation hubs to a standstill and highlighted the growing impact of regional tensions on civilian air travel.