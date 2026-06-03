Kuwait Says It Engaged 13 Missiles And 17 Drones Launched From Iran



Kuwait’s Ministry of Defense announced that its air defense forces engaged 13 missiles and 17 drones launched from Iran during the latest escalation in the Gulf





According to Kuwaiti authorities, air defense systems were activated across multiple sectors to intercept incoming threats and protect critical infrastructure.





The announcement comes amid heightened tensions following Iranian missile and drone attacks targeting U.S.-linked facilities in the region, while military activity continues around the Persian Gulf and the Strait of Hormuz.





Regional governments remain on high alert as concerns grow over the possibility of a wider conflict spreading across the Gulf.