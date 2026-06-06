Kuwait Says Seven Ballistic Missiles Intercepted Over Residential Areas



Kuwaiti authorities have confirmed that air defense systems intercepted seven ballistic missiles over residential areas during the latest escalation involving Iran and U.S. military forces in the Gulf region.





According to the Kuwaiti military, the interceptions resulted in debris falling across multiple locations, causing material damage but no reported casualties. Emergency and security protocols were activated immediately following the incident.





Iranian military officials stated that the missile launches were intended as retaliation against U.S. forces stationed at Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, following recent American strikes on military-related facilities in Qeshm and Sirik in southern Iran. Tehran warned that continued U.S. operations in those areas could further threaten regional security.





U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) previously reported that Iran launched seven ballistic missiles toward Kuwait and Bahrain, with most being intercepted before reaching their intended targets. No injuries to U.S. personnel have been reported.





The latest exchange highlights the continuing cycle of retaliation between Washington and Tehran, with Gulf states increasingly finding themselves on the front line of the confrontation.