KWACHA GAINS AND LOWER MEALIE MEAL PRICES SIGNAL HOPE FOR ZAMBIANS





By Madalitso Sakala



The strengthening of the Kwacha and the reduction in mealie meal prices are encouraging developments that deserve recognition. These positive changes are bringing relief to many households across the country.





We appreciate President Hakainde Hichilema’s continued efforts to restore economic stability and improve the livelihoods of Zambians. While there is still more work to be done, this progress gives citizens renewed confidence and hope for better days ahead.



Ilelanga News. June 10, 2026.