Kylian Mbappé: “After the 2021 Euro, when I missed that penalty vs Switzerland, I wanted to LEAVE the French NT.”





“A lot of people started calling me a m*nkey. And I asked myself, are these the people I’m fighting for on the pitch?” 😤





“I went to the FFF president after the tournament and told him I don’t want to play for France anymore. It’s fine to be criticized, but I realized I was playing for people who will call me a m*nkey if I don’t score.” ⚖️





“And he told me: ‘You really think I’m just gonna let you leave this office? JUST FORGET IT’” ‼️