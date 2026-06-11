Kylie Jenner reunites with Jordyn Woods years after former BFF admitted to an affair with her sister’s baby daddy

Just when many thought Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were still not on good terms, the former best friends were spotted sharing a warm embrace after the Knicks defeated the Spurs on Wednesday night.

The moment between Kylie and Jordyn was captured on video as the two celebrated on the court with other Knicks fans following Game 4 of the NBA Finals at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks won a dramatic comeback victory over the Spurs, 107-106. In the video, Kylie spots Jordyn and rushes over to her before the pair hug and jump up and down excitedly.

Given their rocky history, this reunion is significant for the once-inseparable friends, who had a major falling out years ago. The rift began after a cheating scandal involving Woods and Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s longtime partner. Tristan kissed Woods at a house party in 2019, and Jordyn later confirmed on a podcast that they had kissed but did not sleep together.

Because Khloe is Kylie’s half-sister, Kylie cut ties with Jordyn completely. They eventually patched things up by maintaining a “healthy distance” in their relationship, as Kylie recalled in a 2024 episode of “The Kardashians.” However, Kylie was absent from photos Jordyn posted from her bachelorette party in 2026.