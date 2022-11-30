LACK OF COORDINATED COMMUNICATION SYSTEM POSING A CHALLENGE FOR GOVT – KASANDA

Information and Media Minister Chushi Kasanda says lack of a coordinated, proactive and predictable communication system is posing a challenge for Government to set the agenda for public debate on various issues.

Ms Kasanda, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson says this has created a void for institutions and individuals to take the lead in determining the agenda for public debate.

She says there is, therefore, need for the Ministry of Information and Media, line ministries and spending agencies to develop a communication strategy.

Ms. Kasanda says this is critical in achieving a one Government, one voice communication approach.

The Minister was speaking today at the ongoing retreat on Government communication being held at Lake Safari Lodge in Siavonga.