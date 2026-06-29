Large political rallies alone will not determine the outcome of the August 13 General Election- Zambia’s Ambassador to Angola Rev. Dr. Elias Munshya

Zambia’s Ambassador to Angola, Rev. Dr. Elias Munshya, says large political rallies alone will not determine the outcome of the August 13 General Election, arguing that elections are won through strong grassroots organisation rather than crowd sizes.





Writing in an opinion article titled “Of Names and Nonentities,” Dr. Munshya argues that the Tonse Alliance faces an uphill battle because it has not fielded enough parliamentary, council and ward candidates across the country.





According to Dr. Munshya, a successful presidential campaign requires a nationwide network of parliamentary candidates, councillors, ward structures, polling agents and mobilisers.





“Without MP, council and ward candidates, there is no machinery. Without machinery there is no mobilisation. Without mobilisation there is no presidency,” he wrote.





The Ambassador also argues that Zambia has historically elected presidential candidates who had already built strong national recognition before reaching State House, citing Kenneth Kaunda, Frederick Chiluba, Michael Sata and President Hakainde Hichilema as examples.





He further contends that no presidential candidate can win by relying on support from only one part of the country, saying victory requires broad national appeal across all provinces.





Dr. Munshya concludes that the UPND’s nationwide mobilisation gives it a significant advantage heading into the August elections, arguing that “ground operations create presidents.”