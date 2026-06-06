Latest Images Reveal Extensive Fire Damage Inside USS Gerald R. Ford



Newly released images have revealed the extent of damage caused by a major fire aboard the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN-78), showing destruction far more severe than previously understood.





The fire reportedly originated in a laundry compartment before spreading through sections of the vessel. The blaze burned for nearly 30 hours, leaving two sailors injured and preventing approximately 600 crew members from accessing their sleeping quarters.





The images show heavily damaged berthing areas, with burned-out bunks, exposed wiring, charred structures, and extensive damage throughout affected compartments.





Crew members involved in the emergency response described the incident as a desperate battle to contain the fire, amid reports that key firefighting systems failed to operate as intended during the crisis.





USS Gerald R. Ford is the largest and most advanced aircraft carrier in the U.S. Navy, and the newly released images provide one of the clearest looks yet at the impact of the incident aboard the warship.