Latest Images Show Bangladesh’s Famous Albino Buffalo “Donald Trump” Before Transfer to Dhaka Zoo



Newly released images are drawing attention to “Donald Trump,” the rare albino buffalo from Bangladesh that recently became an online sensation due to its unusual white appearance and blond tuft of hair.





The massive buffalo quickly went viral across social media, attracting large crowds to the farm where it was being kept as visitors rushed to see the animal in person.





Authorities later stepped in over security and crowd-control concerns, with local officials confirming the buffalo will be relocated to the national zoo in Dhaka.





The latest images of the nearly 1,500-pound animal are now spreading widely online, turning the rare buffalo into one of Bangladesh’s most talked-about viral stories this week.