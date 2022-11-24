Laura Miti Punches President Hichilema’s ECZ Appointments

By Laura Miti

Patrick Kangwa’s confirmation as Secretary to the Cabinet is great for the country. Brilliant man that. Not too sure about the appointments to the Electoral Commission, though.

I had hoped for an undoubtedly independent Commission. My friend and colleague MacDonald, for example is

one of the most knowledgeable Zambians on elections but too close to UPND for my liking.

I hope the other seats on the Commission are filled by truly independent individuals. We deserve to have a Commission that is not an active and emotional player in elections.

Talema na drama mwe.