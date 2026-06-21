Lavrov rejects Europe’s conditions for ending the war in Ukraine…



Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov rejected the conditions proposed by European countries for ending the war in Ukraine. He stated that, in Russia’s view, the real goals of European leaders are “saving the Zelenskyy regime and preserving it as a springboard for continuing the fight against Russia.





Lavrov said, “Russia is aligned with U.S. proposals, not Europe’s”. Lavrov stated that Moscow is committed to U.S. President Donald Trump’s proposals to end the war and is waiting to hear from his envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner on how peace agreements based on U.S. proposals would be implemented.





Europe is “foisting mediation” and issuing ultimatums. He said Europeans are wrong to assume Russia is losing the war and that they can issue ultimatums to Moscow.





Europe’s goal is to save Zelenskyy’s regime. In the statement you referenced, Lavrov said that in Russia’s view, the real goals of European leaders are “saving the Zelenskyy regime and preserving it as a springboard for continuing the fight against” Russia.





The EU is called the “main obstacle” to peace. In December 2025, Lavrov accused the EU of not being ready for constructive talks and of preparing for war, hoping to inflict a “strategic defeat” on Russia.