LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES UNDER PRESSURE TO FIND INCRIMINATING EVIDENCE AGAINST PF LEADERS – NAKACINDA

… as ACC summons PF acting president Given Lubinda to appear for questioning on Monday.

Lusaka … Friday, January, 28, 2022 (Smart Eagles)

The Anti Corruption Commission ACC has summoned PF acting president Hon. Given Lubinda to appear for questioning on Monday.

PF Member of the Central Committee incharge of information and publicity Rapheal Nakacinda has told Smart Eagles that the ‘binoculars’ has zoomed to see the schemes that have been hatched where a list of PF officials has been generated and topping the list was Hon. Given Lubinda.

Mr. Nakacinda said instructions have been given that the PF top officials must be targeted, harassed and that law enforcement agencies must find something incliminating they can use against them.

“As we speak Hon. Given Lubinda has been summoned to ACC without any particular issue for which is been asked to appear for questioning. The goal is to go and ambush him and go to the extent of harassing his family members by also summoning them,” Mr. Nakacinda said.

“This kind of harassment by the new dawn government is to try and divert attention of their mismanagement of public affairs, the fertilizer scandal, fuel prices, disastrous free education policy, the high cost of living that is tormenting Zambians barely five months of UPND in government,” He said.

And Mr. Nakacinda said the ACC has continued to be used as a tool for President Hichilema to intimidate and silence critical voices of the PF leadership.

” They have resorted to continue with their propaganda to call PF leaders as thieves and clique and want to validate these claims through law enforcement agencies,” Mr. Nakacinda said.