LAWYER CALLS FOR LEGISLATION TO MANDATE BURIAL OF FORMER PRESIDENTS IN ZAMBIA



By Elesani Phiri



Lawyer Mcqueen Zaza has called on government to urgently consider introducing legislation that would require all former heads of state to be buried in Zambia.





Mr. Zaza said the absence of such a legal provision risks creating disputes between governments and families of deceased presidents, similar to situations witnessed following the deaths of Zambia’s first president, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, and Sixth Republican President, Edgar Lungu.





He states that each president is part of Zambia’s national heritage and therefore a law must be put in place to ensure they are buried in their homeland to allow citizens and future generations an opportunity to honour and pay their respects.





In an interview with Phoenix News, Mr. Zaza has expressed disappointment that former President Lungu will be buried outside Zambia, a situation he says has deprived the country an important part of its heritage.





He however, dismissed concerns that the recent ruling by the South African court could set a precedent for future cases, explaining that the circumstances surrounding the matter were unique and unlikely to be replicated in the future.



PHOENIX NEWS