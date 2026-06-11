LAZ APPROVES OF HH’S DECISION TO REFER PUBLIC GATHERING BILL BACK TO PARLIAMENT

The Law Association of Zambia (LAZ) has noted the Press Release issue by State House confirming President Hakainde Hichilema’s decision to decline to assent to the Public Gathering Bill No.71 of 2026. The President has referred the Bill back to parliament to ensure it serves the interest of all citizens.

Previosuly, LAZ on 15th May refused enactment of the Bill calling upon the President to withhold assent on the bases that “several of its provisions raised significant constitutional and human rights concerns.”

LAZ responded to State House in a Press Release issued today, 11th June, applauding the President for taking into consideration the concerns raided by LAZ and several stakeholders. This decision reflects the important bond between legislative reforms and constitutional principles.

Furthermore, LAZ urge the government to ensure that thorough and comprehensive consultations are undertaken “with all relevant stakeholders including civil society organisations, political parties, professional bodies, and members of the public.” The LAZ reinforce the need to consider the whole of society before making legislative reforms.

Arnold Kaluba, President of the LAZ affirmed that “a transparent, inclusive and participatory legislative process remains essential in ensuring that any future law on public gatherings uphold constitutional guarantees, promotes democratic participation, and reflects the aspirations of the Zambian people.”

LAZ maintain that they are committed to constructive engagement in regard to the legislative process to uphold democracy and protect fundamental freedoms.