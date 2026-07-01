LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT ASPIRING CANDIDATE DUMPS PARTY, BACKS INDEPENDENT RIVAL



Leadership Movement aspiring candidate for Mansa East Constituency Loreta Soko has resigned from the party and thrown her support behind independent aspiring candidate Gibson Mwewa.





Soko says her decision was prompted by what she described as a lack of financial support from the Leadership Movement during the ongoing campaigns in the constituency.





She explained that she has been using a motorbike as her main mode of transport while conducting campaigns, saying it is disheartening to rely on her own resources when the party should be facilitating her campaign activities.





Soko further stated that she believes independent aspiring candidate Gibson Mwewa has the capacity to deliver according to the expectations of the people of Mansa East.





She added that Mwewa is financially capable of sustaining a successful campaign and contesting election.



By Pascal Mukabila

CREDIT: PTV2