LEADERSHIP MOVEMENT CANDIDATE WITHDRAWS FROM CHIPATA CENTRAL RACE.



By Christopher Banda

Leadership Movement Party candidate Syluvias Kamungu has withdrawn from the Chipata Central parliamentary contest ahead of the August 13, 2026 elections.



Kamungu confirmed his withdrawal in a letter dated June 22, 2026 to the ECZ District Electoral Officer in Chipata, saying the decision came after consultations with family, supporters, and stakeholders.



He said stepping down was in the interest of unity, development and progress for Chipata Central residents.



Kamungu thanked his supporters and called on constituents to take part peacefully in the elections, stressing his commitment to democracy and peaceful electoral processes.