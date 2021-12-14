Bowman Lusambo



LEAVE THE SUNZUS ALONE

We wish to register our utmost disappointment at the way the Hichilema presidency is handling public affairs.

The latest public example of the shoddiness and incompetence with which this administration is conducting itself is the questioning of Mr. Felix Nsunzu snr, the father to our 2012 Afcon hero Stophilla.

The harassment that the state government is inflicting on the Sunzu’s is unwarranted and should be stopped forthwith.

I have known Mr. Sunzu Snr from as far back as early 90s when he first trekked into Zambia as a Goalkeeper along with a number of football players from the Congo who would later on become huge stars in the Zambian league. Mr. Sunzu Snr first joined Forest Rangers in Ndola, a club I have supported since childhood before transferring to Konkola Blades Football Club.

His children including Stophilla were born in Zambia and that makes them Zambians by birth, according to our Republican Constitution.

This administration has some strange characters with strange names serving in key government positions and no one has cried foul. Is this government telling us that Gabriel Pollen (DMMU) is more Zambian than Stophilla Sunzu? The law is clear on nationality and let us not divide a divided nation even further.

To have a vendetta driven administration querying about the nationality of the Sunzu’s is both unfair and unpatriotic. We are therefore urging the Hichilema administration to abort its ill intentioned plan to malign and harass the Sunzus.

If this does not happen immediately, in public interest, we will write to CAF to demand that the 2012 AFCON title be withdrawn from Zambia because according to the UPND government, the winning penalty was scored by a non Zambian.

We will further ask CAF to sanction FAZ for using ineligible player (Stophilla) for over 10 years he has played in the Chipolopolo squad.

Our advice to President Hichilema is, Sir, please start governing. Spending time and resources focusing on everything attached to the PF and President Lungu will not help you deliver on your promises. So far, you have failed to give student loans to over 8,000 eligible students at UNZA whom you promised that your government will take to school, that should be on your plate and not where the umbilical cords for the Sunzu’s were buried.