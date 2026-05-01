Lebanon PM vows to reclaim “every inch” of occupied land



Nawaf Salam pledged today that Lebanon will move forward with efforts to reclaim “every inch” of its occupied territory, signaling a firm stance amid rising regional tensions





The Lebanese leader also emphasized the urgent need to revive the country’s struggling economy, framing territorial sovereignty and economic recovery as parallel national priorities.





His remarks come as the wider Middle East faces renewed instability linked to the Iran-Israel shadow conflict, placing Lebanon once again at a critical geopolitical crossroads.